PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently approved two resolutions concerning a plan to sell one county property and purchase other land for use by a county agency.
On Monday, the commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes from the meeting in which that action was taken.
Commissioners approved two related resolutions on the property transactions — one authorizing the property purchase, the other allowing the sale of land on Fairground Drive to the school district.
One resolution authorizes purchase of property at 451 McDonald Pike, Paulding — the former Fritz House — from the Paulding Exempted Village School District for $725,000.
This location will be used for the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The second component of the deal is the sale of county-owned property at 900 Fairground Drive — the Parc Lane Training Center building — to the school district for $725,000.
The purchase of the McDonald Pike property was contingent upon the school’s acquisition of the Parc Lane building, according to the resolution approved.
The school district has plans to use the building as an “alternative center” and may lease space to other schools, according to Paulding Exempted Village School Superintendent Ken Amstutz.
Commissioners noted in a statement that “we value the terrific partnership with Paulding Exempted Village School District, Paulding County Board of MRDD, Paulding County Juvenile Court and Northwest State Community College for the betterment of our youth in our community.”
In another matter, commissioners approved three resolutions swapping road maintenance responsibilities with Crane and Harrison townships.
Stretches of the following two roads will be switched in Crane Township:
— Crane Township Road 85, between County Road 230 and Township Road 8, will become County Road 85 while County Road 89, between County Road 230 and Township Road 8, will become Crane Township Road 89.
— Crane Township Road 71, between Township Road 162 and County Road 176, will become County Road 71 while County Road 315, between County Road 63 and County Road 220, will become Township Road 315.
In Harrison Township, Township Road 124, between State Line Road and County Road 11, will become County Road 124 and County Road 82, between Township roads 59 and 55, will become Township Road 82.
In other business, commissioners:
• asked Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey to check into a railroad blockage issue at crossings on U.S. 127 east of Latty, County Road 123 and Township Road 117, encouraging him first to contact the Ohio Department of Transportation.
• met with EMA Director Ed Bohn who said he has applied for a $6,000 hazardous materials energy preparedness grant and a $10,000 TC Energy grant. Of the $10,000 grant, he explained that $5,000 would be used by the EMA office while the other $5,000 would be used for the county’s training facility.
• approved separate resolutions authorizing the advertisement of bids for the 2021 chip/seal and township resurfacing programs.
• passed a resolution appointing Commissioner Clint Vance to Maumee Valley Planning Organization’s executive council for a three-year term.
• approved a resolution directing the county auditor to create new revenue line items for the John Wollam Ditch project and maintenance funds. These totaling $158,646.59.
• approved four resolutions amending the 2021 county budget to add $7,617.04 in appropriations.
• passed a resolution approving assessments for the John Wollam Ditch project. A related resolution approved by commissioners establishes a 3% administrative fee for the project note.
• learned from McGarvey that his office is planning to improve the turning radius at roads 114 and 107.
• met with Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers who provided his jail report for February. He noted that 61 inmates served 655 days in jail with an average stay of 10.7 days. Some 1,730 meals were served to inmates in February.
• approved a resolution accepting the 2021 enterprise zone agreement project status report for zone 141 and the CRA agreement report for 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.