PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners handled a variety of topics during a recent meeting here, including financing for a past property purchase to promote economic development.
Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a one-year note with The Union Bank, Paulding, at 2.9% interest for land purchased on Gasser Road, on the northwest side of Paulding. This will require an interest payment of $1,211.80 on outstanding debt of $48,000.
Two other lending institutions (Premier Bank and First Financial Bank) offered financing terms as well, but their interest rates were higher.
The land was purchased in recent years to promote economic development possibilities through the Paulding Community Improvement Corporation.
The financial note is one of two for land on Gasser Road to promote economic development. Some $26,000 is owed on the second note, according to the commissioners office.
Both properties are within the Paulding village limits.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution allowing a change order extending the completion John Wollam Ditch by 52 days to Dec. 22 due to wet weather.
• appointed Ty Otto, Mark Ferris, Phil Constien and Stacy Youtsey to the county’s revolving loan fund board.
• attended the Four County Solid Waste District meeting in Fulton County.
• met with the county’s maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser, for his regular update.
• passed a motion creating a county commissioners miscellaneous/county home receipts fund.
