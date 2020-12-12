PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a proposed solar field in the Payne area.
The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes Friday from a meeting this week in which the MOU for the Timber Road Solar Park on approximately 275 acres near Payne (east of Ohio 49 and north of County Road 94) was approved.
Approval came following review of the MOU by Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
Among other things, the resolution states that “the purpose of this MOU is to form an agreement between the parties regarding design standards, project approval requirements, pre-construction requirements for the solar project and to outline the responsibilities of each party.”
Several entities are mentioned in the MOU with Timber Road Solar Park, LLC, which is described as a “Delaware limited liability company.” They include Paulding County commissioners, the county prosecutor, Harrison Township trustees and the Harrison Township zoning inspector.
Some 150 solar panels are proposed by the firm EDP Renewables (EDPR), with construction beginning in 2022.
EDPR officials claim the solar farm will create 150 jobs when the field is being constructed.
Solar farms typically utilize government tax credits.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution amending the 2020 county budget with $500,000 for buildings and grounds/capital projects. This is money not allocated for a specific project, the commissioners’ office indicated.
• participated in a meeting with the Defiance Paulding Job and Family Services agency.
• approved eight separate resolutions concerning $40,289.62 in additional appropriations to the 2020 county budget.
