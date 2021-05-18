PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners signed off on a property purchase for the county hospital during a recent meeting.
Minutes of the May 12 session were provided to The Crescent-News Monday.
A resolution approved by commissioners authorizes a purchase agreement between commissioners and Flat Rock Medical Center LLC in Payne for a doctor’s office there. The purchase price is $130,000.
According to Commissioner Clint Vance, the purchase is being made by Paulding County Hospital which will use the building for its doctors.
The office is being used by Dr. Nigel Hogan, who joined Paulding County Hospital in September 2019, and Dr. Joseph Kuhn, who has been in practice for many years, but began seeing patients on a less frequent basis in 2020.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving a lease agreement with PC Workshop Inc. for use of a building at 451 McDonald Pike beginning June 1. The property was part of a recent property purchase and sale with the Paulding Exempted Village Schools District.
• approved two resolutions concerning separate memorandums of understanding between Antwerp Local Schools and the county sheriff’s office, and between Wayne Trace Local Schools and the county sheriff’s office. These concern each district’s school resource officer.
• received Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers’ jail report for April. He noted that 71 inmates (48 male and 23 female) served 746 days in Paulding County Jail during the month for an average stay of 10.5 days per inmate. Some 2,019 meals were served in April.
• held a county elected officials meeting with several officials. Commissioner Mark Holtsberry noted that he has been working on the Toledo State Hospital Reclamation project. Some 30 Paulding County graves were found, with one of them — former Ohio Army National Guardsman Pvt. Leonard Scott Peppers of Antwerp. His grave has been denoted with a grave marker instead of a stone at the Toledo State Hospital New Cemetery.
