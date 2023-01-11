PAULDING — An annexation into the Village of Haviland was approved here by Paulding County commissioners during one of their recent regular meetings.
They also approved another contract for fiber optic installations (see below).
Commissioners passed a resolution granting an annexation petition for 73.56 acres in Blue Creek Township into Haviland Village which supported the measure.
The petition had been filed by Craig Stoller, agent for Haviland Co., in the commissioners' office on Sept. 15. Haviland Co. owns the land.
The resolution noted input from nearby property owners Doug Laukhuf and Steve Fast to Stoller. And it stipulated that "the Village of Haviland ... will, as a condition of the annexation, assume maintenance of any street or highway that may be divided or segmented, if any, by the moving of the boundary line between Haviland Village and Blue Creek Township ... ."
In another matter, commissioners approved a contract with Ottoville Mutual Telephone Company for the installation of fiber optic in Washington Township.
The cost is $150,000 with funding roughly divided between Ottoville Mutual's share and federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds handed down to counties.
A related ordinance approved by commissioners authorizes a $71,800 subgrant agreement between Washington Township and Paulding County commissioners for use of ARPA funds for the project.
Commissioners have approved identical projects in other townships and the Village of Latty for fiber optic installations.
On another front, commissioners met with Paulding County Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter to discuss a $24,000 decrease in Area Office on Aging funds to the agency.
One reason, the office informed Yeutter, is that during the coronavirus pandemic an influx of stimulus funds was received.
According to commissioners' meeting minutes, "the second factor is related to the funding formula. ... The funding formula was updated for this bid proposal process based on the 2020 Census. ... the percentage of OAA (Older Americans Act) funds allocated for Paulding County using the funding formula decreased," according to commissioners' meeting minutes.
However, increases in Title IIIB and Title IIIC funds through the federal government could be coming, officials noted.
In other business, commissioners:
• received the monthly county investment report from Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher and Clerk of Courts Ann Pease. As of Dec. 20, county investments totaled $25,155,777.15. They reported that interest earned totaled $293,896.88 in 2022.
• approved five separate resolutions making commissioner appointments to various boards and agencies. Commissioner representatives for 2023 will be Mike Weible on the Maumee Valley Planning Organization Executive Council and Mark Holtsberry on the Paulding County Senior Center Steering Committee, Family and Children First Council, Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission Board.
• passed a resolution awarding a contract to Grindstaff Trucking & Excavating, Oakwood, in the amount of $59,818.10 for the North Weible Ditch construction project. The engineer's estimate was $61,313.82. Sand Ridge Excavating, Cloverdale, was the other bidder at $67,185.99.
• approved a resolution allowing a contract with All Seasons Cleaning for cleaning the courthouse and other county offices from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.
• passed three resolutions modifying or amending the 2022 county budget with $31,750.47 in appropriations.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard and Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman for a regular review of their operations.
