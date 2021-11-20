PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently approved a grant agreement allowing coronavirus relief funds to be used for a project in Grover Hill and okayed a contract for an office remake.
A $506,800 community development block grant is being made available through the CARES Relief Act approved by the U.S. Congress last year.
Commissioners had approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Beilharz Architects Inc., Defiance, earlier this year to design the rehab of the former Grover Hill Lions Club building as a community center.
Christina Deehr of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization previously had informed The Crescent-News that the community center would be used for student tutoring purposes.
Commissioners also approved a contract with Heyne Construction, Minster, to make changes to the former Fritz House at 451 McDonald Pike, just south of West Wayne Street in Paulding. Heyne’s cost is $289,000.
The county acquired this property during a swap with Paulding Exempted Village Schools for the former PARC Lane Training Center building in Paulding.
Heyne will transform the former assisted living facility into space to be used by the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and the soil and water, EMA and juvenile assessment center offices.
Commissioners met with Jim Stripe of the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities during one of their recent meetings to discuss the layout for the building. (He also noted that two CC board seats will need filled.)
In another matter, commissioners met with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey and a number of local officials to discuss water and sewer operations within the county’s villages.
Copsey informed the group he has requested that Wessler Engineering, Bluffton, and Access Engineering Solutions, LLC, Celina, speak with officials about putting together a countywide water survey.
Officials from Antwerp, Paulding and Payne expressed interest in study to determine “if resource sharing is even feasible for them,” according to the meeting minutes. The firms will provide commissioners with a cost estimate.
On another front, Copsey also explained that meetings with high school students are underway on workforce development, discussed his office’s marketing strategies and noted the continuation of broadband talks.
In other business, commissioners:
• received the monthly Paulding County Jail report from Sheriff Jason Landers. He reported that during October the jail housed 67 inmates (50 males and 17 females) with an average stay of 14.2 days per person. Some 2,590 meals were served in the jail during the month.
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
• discussed 2022 budgets with Auditor Claudia Fickel and Clerk of Courts Ann Pease.
• met in executive session with Copsey to discuss the purchase or sale of property.
• passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Poggemeyer Design Group for professional services related to sewer and drainage projects.
• passed four resolutions modifying or amending the 2021 county budget by $53,298.80.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser. He noted that railroad ties have been provided to the Black Swamp Nature Center in Paulding for a step project there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.