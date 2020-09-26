PAULDING — An grant funding application for a Paulding County village’s upcoming wastewater project was approved during a recent county commissioners meeting here.
Commissioners held a second public hearing on the Grover Hill project during their Sept 21 session. (Minutes of that meeting and one other were provided Friday to The Crescent-News by the commissioners’ office.)
Two public hearings were required for the $2.75 million wastewater project in Grover Hill due to the proposed use of community development block (CDBG) grant funding.
Following the hearing, commissioners approved a resolution authorizing application for a $750,000 residential public infrastructure grant through the state’s CDBG program.
This would be one among several grants to help make the project possible. Others include $950,000 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; $500,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission; $388,750 from the Ohio Water Development Authority; and $165,000 from the state H2Ohio program.
According to Maumee Valley Planning Organization’s Dennis Miller — whose agency administers grants in several area counties — multiple funding sources were sought because of the Grover Hill municipal government’s fiscal emergency status. Lacking adequate funding sources, the village’s finances are under supervision of the state auditor’s office.
“That’s why we pushed hard for 100% grant funding,” Miller told The Crescent-News Friday. “They (Grover Hill) don’t have the resources.”
Miller said the project is scheduled to be bid this year, with work completed in 2021. It will include improvements to the village’s wastewater plant and collection system, he stated.
In another matter, commissioners met with Marsha Yeutter, Paulding’s senior center director, on Sept. 16.
She indicated that the opening of the senior center was still uncertain. Commissioners’ minutes noted that “with improvements and repairs still going on with the building and COVID-19 mandates and regulations from the governor,” more time is needed “to make sure all is safe and functional for the clients” before the reopening.
Yeutter also presented the business associate agreement with the Area Office on Aging Northwestern Ohio Inc., which commissioners approved.
During commissioners’ Sept. 16 session, they also spoke with resident George Hunt about the Auglaize River Sewer District’s (ARSD) grinder pump policy. He believes their maintenance should not be property owners’ responsibility.
However, commissioners stated that they were put in “as a courtesy,” while sanitary sewer use regulations state that property owners will cover these expenses. Commissioner Tony Zartman explained that this policy has been in place since the EPA-mandated system was constructed.
Hunt asked that commissioners consider “lowering the monthly fee for the homeowners with grinder pumps,” according to the meeting minutes. Zartman said commissioners will take the matter under advisement and make a decision that they will communicate to Hunt.
In other recent business, commissioners:
• spoke with Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman on changes in court procedures due the coronavirus situation. She was generally pleased with how a recent jury trial in common pleas court was handled, but said there would be a few minor changes next time. Too, Beckman appreciated the efforts of those involved and thanked them.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, who noted that his office will oversee the county’s victims assistance position. Commissioners approved the use of space in the county’s Harrison Street building for the position.
• amended the 2020 county budget by adding appropriations of $75,807 in miscellaneous funds and $60,000 for buildings and grounds/maintenance.
• met with Tim Copsey, the county’s economic development director, who noted that he and the economic development board are working on a county strategic plan. He also inquired about the possibility of adding gas, water and sewer lines to the county’s GIS mapping system. Commissioners told Copsey to consult with Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel on the matter.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn to discuss funding and guidelines for CARES Relief Act and EMA EMPG funds. Too, Bohn offered words of praise for the recent Black Swamp Community Cruise.
