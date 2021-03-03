PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently approved agreements with two local businesses to supply the county's senior center with food on specific dates.
Commissioners passed a pair of related resolutions at their Feb. 24 meeting, and also were informed of Paulding Municipal Court's plan to seek a grant to help it go paperless in the future (see below).
Separate resolutions approved agreements between the Paulding County Senior Center and two restaurants — Puckerbush Pizza LLC, Payne, and China Wok, Paulding — that will continue through Sept. 30.
Each restaurant will provide the senior center with food for distribution to eligible seniors once a month, according to Commissioner Clint Vance.
The resolution noted that meals meeting "industry-standard guidelines" will be packed individually for pickup or delivery through the senior center or in a food-truck style setup.
Eligible seniors must be Paulding County residents who are "at least 60 years of age or the spouse of a person 60 plus, or disabled living with a person 60 plus," according to the resolution.
Vance commented that the agreement is a "good way to give them (restaurants) the business" and help "keep them afloat during the tough times" created by the coronavirus situation.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding Municipal Judge Suzanne Rister, who said the court will be applying for a technological grant through the Ohio Supreme Court. If awarded, the funds would help allow the court to go paperless, make building security upgrades and purchase ankle monitors and related software, according to Rister. Too, she noted that traffic cases in her court this year are down by 115 when compared to last year's figures.
• reviewed Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher's investment report, showing that interest rates are averaging 1.11%. Some $19,610.18 in interest has been earned to date, while the February sales tax figure was $208,321.39, representing a 0.39% increase over the previous year's figure.
• passed a resolution authorizing application and acceptance of a state water pollution control loan fund grant on behalf of the county health department. This will be used to help repair and replace home sewage treatment systems.
• approved a resolution amending the 2021 budget by adding a $20,000 appropriation for coronvairus-related expenses.
• passed a resolution creating a new expense line item (workers compensation redistribution). The amount is $58,755.40.
• met in executive with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss the purchase or sale of property.
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
