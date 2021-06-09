PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners awarded a design contract for the replacement of courthouse windows during a recent meeting.
On Tuesday, commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes of two sessions, including one on June 2 when they awarded a contract to Beilharz Architects, Defiance, for the courthouse project.
This follows the recommendation of the courthouse window replacement project committee, which is composed of various county officials.
Commissioners also recently met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard and Cierra Moran, victims advocate for the county's victims assistance program.
Moran noted that the Victims of Crime Act — which provides funding to counties from fines paid by federal criminals — has been providing less money in recent years. She noted that Congress is working on this concern, but the earliest additional funding could be expected is two years.
Moran informed commissioners that her program will be short $16,000 in 2022-23.
According to the meeting minutes, Burkard stated that since being hired in November Moran has "really turned this program around for our county" and "is a positive presence for the victims in the county ... ."
"Commissioners asked Mr. Burkard and Ms. Moran to keep them informed of the legislative changes, and they will discuss avenues for funding sources for this program," the meeting minutes concluded.
In other business, commissioners:
• learned from the county's senior center director, Marsha Yeutter, that the facility was scheduled to open on Monday (June 7).
• passed a resolution amending the 2021 county budget to appropriate an additional $5,000 for the local government safety grand fund.
• approved a resolution authorizing a funding application by the Paulding County Juvenile Court with the Department of Youth Services from the period July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023.
• passed a resolution allowing a Paulding County Municipal Court grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The $108,704 grant will be used for community-based corrections services.
• approved a resolution allowing a contract with Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, for street work in Latty funded with community development block grant money.
• passed a resolution authorizing application for a NatureWorks grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Some $86,770.87 is being sought by the county's water and soil conservation office to replace the HVAC system and flooring at the Black Swamp Nature Center in Paulding. The soil and water office will provide a 25% match while commissioners pledged $6,000 toward the project.
• met with Paulding Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister. She noted that 1,777 traffic cases have been filed in her court during the first five months of the year (through May), compared to 1,081 cases for the same period in 2020. Criminal cases totaled 232 through May compared to 186 during the same period last year while civil cases totaled 207 compared to 186.
• met with the county's EMA director, Ed Bohn, for an update. He told commissioners his office expects to receive $9,600 in EMG supplemental grant funds this quarter.
• received an update from Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher. She noted that the county's delinquency rate for first-half 2021 property tax collections is 2%.
• passed a resolution authorizing Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey to seek bids for this year's Ohio Public Works Commission paving project. McGarvey said the county will have three paving contract bids this month.
