PAULDING — The redesign of a recently acquired property for office space was approved by Paulding County commissioners here.
Commissioners have agreed to a contract with Heyne Construction, Minster, to make changes to the former Fritz House at 451 McDonald Pike, just south of West Wayne Street in Paulding. Heyne's cost is $289,000.
The county acquired this property during a swap with Paulding Exempted Village Schools for the former PARC Lane Training Center building in Paulding.
Heyne will transform the former assisted living facility into space to be used by the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and the soil and water, EMA and juvenile assessment center offices.
Heyne provided the only combined bid for general, mechanical and electric work. Other bidders were Mel Lanzer Company, Napoleon; Woolace Electric Corp., Stryker; and Stark's Plumbing Heating, Bryan.
The project engineer is Beilharz Architects, Inc., Defiance.
Commissioners also discussed a sewer rate study for the Auglaize River Sewer District in Defiance and Paulding counties with Ken Maag of Poggemeyer Design Group and Brad Fritch, Defiance County's wastewater supervisor.
A rate increase is pending further action by Defiance County commissioners who are responsible for part of the system, including a treatment lagoon on Ohio 111, north of the Paulding County line.
Defiance County commissioners held a public hearing on proposed rate increases on Oct. 28, but have not taken action yet. Rates haven't been raised in 10 years, according to one county official.
Paulding County commissioners do not have a public hearing scheduled on the matter.
On an unrelated sewer front, commissioners approved a contract with Brenneman Excavating, Inc., Elida, to improve the Village of Cecil's wastewater collection system.
The cost is $53,739.25, to be covered by a Paulding County revolving loan fund grant. The village is paying for design costs by Wessler Engineering, Bluffton.
Cecil's septic tanks will be pumped and restored to regular maintenance while manholes also will be repaired and lines flushed, according to MVPO.
The project completion deadline is the end of January.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution concerning Ohio House Bill 2, which provides for residential broadband expansion grants. The resolution declares the areas that are "unserved" or "underserved" in Paulding County, including all the county's villages except Paulding and the county's 12 townships.
• passed a resolution approving a maintenance contract with Dunbar Mechanical to provide service to HVAC equipment at the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Paulding County Jail.
• approved a resolution allowing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Maumee Valley Planning Organization to create a coordinated transportation plan. The MOU notes that "local agencies" will" work across jurisdictional borders" from Nov. 3-Dec. 31, 2022 "to discuss coordination of services for public transit and human services transportation."
• met in executive session with Paulding Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter to discuss personnel.
• approved seven resolutions amending or modifying the county's annual appropriations by 1,075,462.57. The two largest amounts (adding $532,000 and $500,000 under gas tax/contract projects) are for county paving work.
• passed a resolution reducing the annual appropriation for the county sheriff's general fund by $45,000.
• approved a resolution creating a new revenue line item (prosecuting attorney and job and family reimbursement) with $12,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.