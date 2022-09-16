PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners have extended another contract for fiber optic upgrades.
During a recent meeting commissioners approved a contract with Artelcom — a subsidiary of Arthur Mutual Telephone Company — for fiber optic installation in Jackson Township to boost internet capabilities.
The cost is $402,455.
Artelcom will invest $234,435 to expand fiber optic options in Jackson Township while the county/township contribution will be $168,020. The governmental share will come from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Jackson Township joins several other Paulding County townships in signing contracts on fiber optic installation projects.
Commissioners also met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn for an update.
He noted that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in a commercial flock (Hillandale Farms near Hicksville) in Defiance County and a small flock in Ashland County.
Information on this outbreak appeared in The Crescent-News last week.
This did not present a public health concern, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
Bohn also informed commissioners that he will begin holding mitigation planning meetings on Oct. 12 while the Leipsic Fire Department used the county’s training facility and plans to sign a contract for continued use next year.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution supplementing the 2022 county budget with an additional $66,206.11 for infrastructure project expenses.
• passed a resolution amending the 2022 county budget with $4,000 for sheriff’s office expenses.
• approved a resolution reducing the county’s 2022 appropriations by $200 in the WIC program fund.
• received an update from Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey.
