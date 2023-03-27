PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners approved another fiber optic expansion project during a recent meeting.
Commissioners also discussed the possible need for a fire/building inspector and received an update on economic development matters (see below).
QualStar Communications, Inc., dba MetaCOM, 417 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will receive the contract for broadband expansion in Harrison Township.
The company offered the only bid at $256,350. This amount will be covered with the company's own money ($131,277.24) and a county/township contribution ($125,072.76).
During the past year commissioners have approved broadband expansion projects in several Paulding County jurisdictions utilizing a combination of money through the American Rescue Plan Act (the county/township share) and internet service providers (QualStar's share).
On another topic, commissioners met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn who informed them that his office has received questions about the safety of certain buildings.
He noted that the county does not have a fire or building inspector, and is not required to do so. However, he cited an Ohio Revised Code section (124.01) stating that "fire safety inspector" refers to any civil service member employed by a village or township who examines a building for safety purposes.
Bohn told commissioners that villages can use their fire departments for such a service, providing that person has received a state certificate proving completion of a training program.
He added that villages also can contract for building inspection services.
Commissioners also received an update from the county's economic development director, Tim Copsey.
Among other things, Copsey reported on his office's strategic plan, efforts to work with the county's villages and upcoming events.
This includes a Career Day Expo planned on April with 53 booths occupied by businesses/colleges and community organizations while a teacher boot camp for educators is set for June 5-8.
Among the other highlighters: Copsey noted that he has been named Paulding CIC director, Latty Village has authorized a community reinvestment area, the former Dana Weatherhead building in Antwerp was sold to ALG Health, the former NAPA building in Payne has been sold and Oakwood has approved new ordinances concerning vacant homes.
In other business, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss "the investigation or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual."
• were informed by Dan Foust and Sam Smith of the Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District that they have received a request to remove AuFrance Ditch from the county's ditch maintenance program. A public hearing will be scheduled on the matter.
• passed a resolution entering into an agreement with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio to obtain a workers compensation group rating plan.
• approved a resolution creating a new fund for the Black Swamp Nature Center with revenue and expense line items of $15,000 each.
• passed a resolution appointing Lora Lyons to the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities through Dec. 31, 2024. Lyons will replace Lisa McClure who is now a county commissioner.
• opened bids on the purchased of aggregate stone for 2023. Bids were received from HOLCIM, $207,250; Stoneco, Inc.-Scott Quarry, $376,500; and Stoneco, Inc.-Auglaize Quarry, $399,875. Bids were to be reviewed with commissioners making a contract determination at a later time.
• approved a resolution appointing Mickey Schwarzbek to the Paulding County Revolving Loan Fund Board.
• approved a resolution allowing a qualified energy project application for Grover Hill Wind Farm, LLC.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.