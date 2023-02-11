PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners have approved an annexation petition for property just outside this town where a senior housing project is planned.
During a recent meeting, commissioners passed a resolution supporting the annexation of 6.842 acres on Gasser Road into the west side of Paulding.
There, Stock Development Co., Columbus, is planning to construct housing facilities for persons 55 years old and over, utilizing tax credits to build 36 units. Monthly rents would range from $400-$700.
The matter will move on to Paulding Village Council for its approval.
The village would provide water and sewer services to the development.
In other business, commissioners:
• received the monthly investment report from Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher and Clerk of Courts Ann Pease. Wannemacher reported that county investments totaled $28,772,763.80 as of Jan. 23 with $38,294.40 earned in interest last month. County sales tax receipts totaled $262,741.67 for latest actual month (November), a 66.3% increase from the same month a year before.
• passed six resolutions amending, modifying or supplementing the 2023 county budget with appropriations of $59,896.27. The largest amount ($43,089.60) amends the budget with funds for wireless 911 upgrades.
• met in executive session with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss pending or imminent court action.
• received an update from Shannon Ruschel, Paulding County Waste Management Education and Awareness director.
• was introduced to April Litzenberg, new county victims assistance advocate.
• passed a resolution allowing a contract with Eastman & Smith, Ltd., for legal representation in the court case Deatrick v. Paulding County.
• approved a resolution allowing the Paulding County Health Department to seek state water pollution control loan funds to help residents with the cost of repairing or replacing home sewage treatment systems.
• passed a resolution approving a technical assistance agreement with Maumee Valley Planning Organization for administration of a community development block grant.
• approved a resolution designating Don Foltz as Paulding County’s loss control coordinator.
• met with Yvette Fueling, Brad Harsha and Natosha Mendoza of First Financial Bank to discuss the possibility of county employees work life employee benefit and financial wellness programs.
• hosted the regular county audit committee meeting.
• received two updates from Tim Yenser, county maintenance supervisor.
• attended the Four County Solid Waste District meeting in Brunersburg.
