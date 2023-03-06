PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently passed 17 resolutions dividing funds from solar and wind energy farms among various county agencies.
These cover payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements in which energy companies that have developed solar and wind farms in Paulding County provide payments to county government instead of paying property taxes on their investments.
Commissioners have approved similar resolutions in the past.
An example of one agreement is for the Timber Road II Wind Farm in Benton Township in which the majority of the money (57%) goes to Wayne Trace Local Schools District followed by Benton Township (11.6%), Vantage Career Center (9.5%), Paulding County's general fund (6.7%), Paulding County Carnegie Library (3.1%) and Paulding County Jail (2.8%) with the Paulding County Health Department, Paulding County Senior Center, Paulding County 911, Paulding County Hospital Board, Paulding County OSU Extension and Tri-County Mental Health each receiving less than 2.3%.
In another matter, commissioners received an update from Paulding County's economic development director, Tim Copsey, and his office's manager, Kristen Schilt, for an update.
They covered a variety of topics, including the reopening of the former Vagabond restaurant on County Road 424 near Cecil as the Pancake House (tentatively on April 1) and Antwerp Pharmacy's plans to open at a new location in Antwerp.
Too, Copsey noted that a follow-up meeting will be held with officials from Antwerp, Paulding and Payne as well as Wessler Engineering to discuss a water study. The communities are discussing the possibility of Paulding supplying water to Antwerp and Payne.
Additionally, Copsey touched on the possibility of developing walking paths near the Paulding reservoir, plans for a new senior living facility and community reinvestment area options in Grover Hill and Latty.
Commissioners also discussed train derailments generally with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn.
Some 1,029 train derailments occurred nationwide in 2021, but this does not necessarily mean cars left the track, he indicated.
According to Bohn, 6% of the items transported by the 30-40 trains that come through Paulding County in a given 24-hour period include hazardous materials.
He noted that Ohio has the third largest rail inventory in the country with 5,135 miles of track.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman to discuss the possibility of a part-time magistrate position for the court.
• approved a resolution recognizing Developmental Disabilities Month in March. It concludes by encouraging "the citizens of the county from this month forward to take the time to get to know individuals with developmental disabilities and what they have to offer."
• were informed by Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher that county investments totaled $37,643,963.77 as of Feb. 23 while investment interest generated $88,312.45 and first-half 2023 property tax delinquencies were at 4%. She also noted that the latest monthly county sales tax figure (December) was $253,478.67.
• passed two resolutions amending or modifying the 2023 county budget with $301,000 in appropriations. This includes $300,000 for capital improvements.
• approved a resolution creating new expense line items for jail diversion/worker compensation, muni court special project/worker compensation and muni court probation service/worker compensation special totaling $7,583.21
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
• met with Amy Hoffman and Connor Savino of Palmer Energy to discuss securing new prices for the electric aggregation programs in Latty and Payne. Hoffman will seek refreshed prices from two companies (Dynegy and Energy Harbor) before a new contract is signed.
• opened bids on the purchase of a concrete box culvert for the county engineer's office. Bids were received from Midwest Tile and Concrete Projects, Woodburn, Ind., $140,400; Lyndsay Precast, Inc., Canal Fulton, $150,152.40; and Mack Industries, Inc., Bowling Green, $154,080. The bids will be reviewed before a contract is awarded.
• passed a resolution reappointing Steve Sukup, Jim Stoller and Aaron Timm to three-year terms on the county planning commission.
• approved a resolution reappointing Bruce Showalter to the W.O.R.T.H. Center's governing board for a three-year term.
• held separate executive sessions to discuss pending or imminent court action and the purchase or sale of property.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
