PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently approved an agreement concerning the planned renovation of the Lions Club building in Grover Hill.
A related resolution authorizing a subrecipient agreement with Grover Hill Lions Club was approved during one of two recent regular meetings held by commissioners.
The resolution makes mention of $460,700 in federal CARES Relief Act funds from 2020 to renovate the the Lions Club building as a community center. It notes that the building will be used for “a variety of public services, including a tutoring program, food pantry, a senior citizen meal distribution center, vaccination station and library programs.”
A project period of Feb. 23-Dec. 31, 2023 is noted in the resolution.
According to Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which is administering grant funds for the project, Beilharz Architects, Inc., Defiance, will draw up plans for the renovation. MVPO will handle the bidding process thereafter.
In another matter, commissioners met with Chris Thomas, vice president of state government affairs for Kinetic by Windstream, a broadband provider.
He informed them that his firm would like to partner with the county and its townships for an expansion of broadband services. According to Thomas, the company owns fiber in Paulding, offering phone and internet services.
The topic is current given that commissioners are discussing the possibility of utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government to expand broadband service throughout Paulding County.
In other business, commissioners:
• received the county’s monthly investment report for January from Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher and Clerk of Courts Ann Pease. County government investments totaled $22,949,183.75 while $9,561.24 was earned in interest. Some $157,938.24 was received from county sales tax receipts while the county’s first half 2022 property tax delinquency rate is 4%.
• passed a resolution approving a proclamation declaring March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Paulding County.” This follows a national observation this month.
• discussed the possibility of updating five storm warning sirens with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn. Commissioners encouraged Bohn to proceed with grant applications to seek funds for the upgrade, though there is no guarantee the money will be provided.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss a memorandum of understanding for the county’s soil and water conservation district to assume maintenance responsibilities of the Auglaize River Sewer District.
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
• met with Ken Amstutz, superintendent of Paulding Exempted Village Schools, for an update on the juvenile assessment center in Paulding.
• approved a resolution allowing a road agreement for the Timber Road Solar Park, LLC.
• passed two resolutions amending the 2022 county budget with an additional $341.57 in expenditures.
• approved a resolution establishing the Paulding County Progress as their “newspaper of general circulation” for the purposes of printing legal notices.
• passed a resolution accepting a status report presented at Paulding County’s tax incentive review council.
• met with Carrie Barrett and Alice Whitt of Evans Energy, a firm that studies building energy needs and attempts to find financial solutions. They asked commissioners to keep them in mind if they would need their services in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.