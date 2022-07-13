PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners approved three paving contracts and a sixth fiber optic expansion project during recent meetings.
Commissioners passed three resolutions covering road resurfacing contracts with Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon.
These total $3,680,705.50 for repaving on 19 portions of the following roads:
• County Road 133, between Road 111 and Ohio 111.
• Township Road 156, between County Road 111 and Township Road 137.
• Township Road 33, between Township Road 94 and Ohio 613.
• Township Road 60, between Oho 49 and Township Road 47.
• Township Road 60, between Township Road 49 and County Road 55.
• County Road 43, in the elbow-shape area that connects in two places to County Road 424 near Antwerp.
• County Road 45, between roads 204 and 8.
• County Road 85, between County Road 230 and Township Road 8.
• County Road 107, between Township Road 12 and Ohio 114.
• County Road 131, between county roads 138 and 146.
• County Road 171, between County Road 177 and Ohio 66.
• County Road 1, between Township Road 12 and Ohio 500.
• County Road 24, between Ohio 49 and Township Road 49.
• County Road 133, between Ohio 111 and Township Road 8.
• County Road 192, between Ohio 49 and County Road 45.
• Township Road 140, between County Road 209 and Township Road 263.
• Township Road 69, from County Road 180 to its end.
• Township Road 203, between township roads 12 and 32.
• Township Road 51, between county roads 106 and 124.
Commissioners also approved another contract for a fiber optic expansion project.
This one goes to QualStar Communications, Ind., dba MetaCOM, 417 Wayne Ave. in Defiance, for a project in Paulding Township.
The project cost is $507,877 with MetaCOM funds providing $301,307.92 and the township — utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds through the commissioners office — adding $206,569.08.
Paulding Township joins Auglaize, Brown, Carryall, Crane and Washington townships in moving forward on fiber optic expansion projects. All are made possible with partial funding from ARPA.
Moving to other matters, commissioners received an update from Paulding County Juvenile/probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp who presented his 2021 annual report and spoke about the Northwest Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program for children.
According to Wehrkamp, his court handled 443 cases in 2021, a decrease from 472 in the prior year.
Forty served on probation, 21 were in detention for 384 bed days. Some 54 youth took part in the CARTEENS program.
On the CASA program, Wehrkamp was joined by Jessica Robbins, Northwest Ohio CASA's executive director.
Wehrkamp noted that nine volunteers, including himself, were active in the CASA program last year in Paulding County, providing 449.75 hours. Thirteen children were served in 2021.
So far in 2022, CASA has served 14 children with 77.75 hours.
Commissioners' meeting minutes noted that Wehrkamp "stressed how this program has benefited Paulding County," considering it "a blessing to the children in our county."
Robbins indicated that CASA's funding — the organization relies heavily on grant money — has decreased recently while further drops are likely. Other revenue sources include fundraising, donations and money provided by commissioners.
As such, Robbins requested $7,000 from commissioners for 2022-23, and they granted the request.
Defiance, Henry and Williams counties also contribute toward the Northwest Ohio CASA program, according to Robbins.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed two resolutions modifying or amending the county's 2022 budget with $114,542 in appropriations. This primarily concerns $64,542.50 for economic revolving loan fund/economic repayment and $43,000 for vaccine equity and support.
• approved two resolutions supplementing or amending the 2022 county budget with $25,706 for the county sheriff's office.
• passed a resolution allowing EMA Director Ed Bohn to seek federal funds under the Disaster Relief Act.
• approved a resolution allowing grant agreements with the Ohio Department of Development for the disbursement of "brownfield" money. These funds will help counties deal with properties, such as former industrial sites, that have fallen into disrepair.
• passed a resolution allowing for the disposal of an obsolete vehicle.
• approved a resolution permitting the commissioners' board chairman to execute a project agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission.
• passed a resolution allowing a contract with Bockrath & Associates Engineering and Surveying, LLC, to provide engineering for replacement of a bridge over Flat Rock Creek.
• discussed a floor replacement at the Paulding County Kennel with Dog Warden David Bash and Sheriff Jason Landers. Boy Scout Hunter Couts was complimented on his fundraising for this project.
