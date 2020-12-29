PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners have approved their 2021 budget.
The commissioners office recently provided The Crescent-News with minutes from four meetings this month, including one in which they approved their $28.2 million budget for next year.
This includes a general fund of $7,457,492, as well as special funds totaling $20,761,452.
The largest special funds are:
• county engineer, $4,536,500. This includes expenditures for county highway maintenance, planning and repair, with $1,240,946 set aside for contracted projects and $400,000 in materials.
• Board of MRDD/PARC Lane, $2,111,024. The two largest line items here are supported living programs ($700,000), contracts/services ($500,000).
• county health insurance, $1,744,900. This represents health insurance premiums for county employees.
• library fund, $1,239,487.
• Paulding Windfarm III, $806,400.
• Trishe Windfarm, $800,000.
• Paulding County Jail maintenance, $735,326.
• Timber Road Windfarm, $698,775.
• Blue Creek Windfarm, $592,000.
• emergency 911 service, $563,043.
• Paulding County Senior Center, $513,340.
• community development block grant, $500,000.
• real estate assessment, $485,600.
• county health department, $390,888.
• Tri-County Mental Health, $386,756.
• child support enforcement agency, $345,000.
• OSU Extension Office, $337,793.
• soil and water conservation, $335,200.
• municipal court special project, $296,760.
• ditch maintenance, $266,750.
• sanitary sewer bond payment, $155,483.
• infrastructure projects, $150,000.
• felony delinquency care and custody, $145,182.
• certificate of title administration, $142,093.
The $7.4 million 2021 general fund covers many day-to-day expenditures for a number of different county departments, such as sheriff, auditor, prosecutor and recorder.
Next year’s largest general fund expenditures are:
• sheriff, $2,039,291.
• insurance, $655,000.
• buildings and grounds, $497,000.
• transfers, $414,900.
• county prosecutor, $407,190.
• Paulding County Court, $359,599.
• insurance/loss control, $339,335.
• commissioners, $329,879.
• auditor, $249,000.
• veterans relief, $239,328.
• juvenile court, $231,166.
• board of elections, $226,922.
• IT services, $183,000.
• common pleas court, $173,949.
• clerk of courts, $165,418.
•commissioners/miscellaneous, $161,563.
• recorder, $155,824.
• treasurer, $146,329.
Keeping with financial matters, commissioners reviewed a number of county financial figures with three officials with expertise in those matters during a recent meeting.
Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel reported that the amount of county sales tax returned from the state for December totaled $192,866.76, while sales tax numbers were up 8% this year.
Meanwhile, Clerk of Courts Ann Pease and Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher provided monthly investment figures as of Nov. 30. Total interest receipts through Dec. 16 were $265,974.
County government investments total $19,461,420, earning $10,427 in November and $173,848 for the year.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution amending the 2020 budget to reflect another $127,239 in the IT services fund.
• passed a resolution authorizing a one-year agreement for the Defiance/Paulding Consolidated Job and Family Services agency to lease a building at 252 Dooley Drive in Paulding.
• met in executive session with Ken Amstutz and Matt Stoller.
• approved separate resolutions concerning the distribution of wind farm revenue in Benton, Blue Creek, Harrison and Latty townships.
• held a county revolving loan fund meeting with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey and Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization. The purpose was to review the revolving loan process.
• received an economic development update from Copsey. Among other things, he noted that private memberships have increased 25% this year.
• approved resolutions amending the 2020 budget with additional appropriations in the coronavirus relief fund ($43,361) and jail diversion find ($42,816).
• passed a resolution applying for funds from the 2020 community development block grant coronavirus program through the state in an amount not to exceed $355,000.
