PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners have approved their 2021 budget.

The commissioners office recently provided The Crescent-News with minutes from four meetings this month, including one in which they approved their $28.2 million budget for next year.

This includes a general fund of $7,457,492, as well as special funds totaling $20,761,452.

The largest special funds are:

• county engineer, $4,536,500. This includes expenditures for county highway maintenance, planning and repair, with $1,240,946 set aside for contracted projects and $400,000 in materials.

• Board of MRDD/PARC Lane, $2,111,024. The two largest line items here are supported living programs ($700,000), contracts/services ($500,000).

• county health insurance, $1,744,900. This represents health insurance premiums for county employees.

• library fund, $1,239,487.

• Paulding Windfarm III, $806,400.

• Trishe Windfarm, $800,000.

• Paulding County Jail maintenance, $735,326.

• Timber Road Windfarm, $698,775.

• Blue Creek Windfarm, $592,000.

• emergency 911 service, $563,043.

• Paulding County Senior Center, $513,340.

• community development block grant, $500,000.

• real estate assessment, $485,600.

• county health department, $390,888.

• Tri-County Mental Health, $386,756.

• child support enforcement agency, $345,000.

• OSU Extension Office, $337,793.

• soil and water conservation, $335,200.

• municipal court special project, $296,760.

• ditch maintenance, $266,750.

• sanitary sewer bond payment, $155,483.

• infrastructure projects, $150,000.

• felony delinquency care and custody, $145,182.

• certificate of title administration, $142,093.

The $7.4 million 2021 general fund covers many day-to-day expenditures for a number of different county departments, such as sheriff, auditor, prosecutor and recorder.

Next year’s largest general fund expenditures are:

• sheriff, $2,039,291.

• insurance, $655,000.

• buildings and grounds, $497,000.

• transfers, $414,900.

• county prosecutor, $407,190.

• Paulding County Court, $359,599.

• insurance/loss control, $339,335.

• commissioners, $329,879.

• auditor, $249,000.

• veterans relief, $239,328.

• juvenile court, $231,166.

• board of elections, $226,922.

• IT services, $183,000.

• common pleas court, $173,949.

• clerk of courts, $165,418.

•commissioners/miscellaneous, $161,563.

• recorder, $155,824.

• treasurer, $146,329.

Keeping with financial matters, commissioners reviewed a number of county financial figures with three officials with expertise in those matters during a recent meeting.

Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel reported that the amount of county sales tax returned from the state for December totaled $192,866.76, while sales tax numbers were up 8% this year.

Meanwhile, Clerk of Courts Ann Pease and Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher provided monthly investment figures as of Nov. 30. Total interest receipts through Dec. 16 were $265,974.

County government investments total $19,461,420, earning $10,427 in November and $173,848 for the year.

In other business, commissioners:

• approved a resolution amending the 2020 budget to reflect another $127,239 in the IT services fund.

• passed a resolution authorizing a one-year agreement for the Defiance/Paulding Consolidated Job and Family Services agency to lease a building at 252 Dooley Drive in Paulding.

• met in executive session with Ken Amstutz and Matt Stoller.

• approved separate resolutions concerning the distribution of wind farm revenue in Benton, Blue Creek, Harrison and Latty townships.

• held a county revolving loan fund meeting with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey and Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization. The purpose was to review the revolving loan process.

• received an economic development update from Copsey. Among other things, he noted that private memberships have increased 25% this year.

• approved resolutions amending the 2020 budget with additional appropriations in the coronavirus relief fund ($43,361) and jail diversion find ($42,816).

• passed a resolution applying for funds from the 2020 community development block grant coronavirus program through the state in an amount not to exceed $355,000.

