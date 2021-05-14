PAULDING — The use of Paulding County property has been secured for an annual national amateur radio event.
County commissioners discussed the matter during a recent meeting, the minutes of which were provided to The Crescent-News Thursday.
Commissioners signaled their support for a request by Fred Pieper, president of the Paulding County Amateur Radio Club to use a parking lot across from the county fairgrounds in Paulding for the American Radio Relay League's (ARRL) Field Day weekend. Held annually since 1933, the event is scheduled for June 26-27 this year.
Commissioners informed Pieper that they will communicate with the county fair board and engineer's office to ensure that the property will be mowed and "ready for use," according to the meeting minutes.
The ARRL Field Day weekend is held at locations all across the country with licensed amateur radio operators setting up portable transmitting stations.
This provides an opportunity for radio operators (hams) to demonstrate to the public what they do, including how they might assist in emergency communications. Operators can also participate in a contest by compiling contacts with other hams across the different radio frequencies they're licensed to use.
According to the meeting minutes, Pieper noted that "the public is welcome to come out and share in field day. ... It is a time where many aspects of amateur radio come together to highlight our many roles."
In other business, commissioners:
• toured the Jacob Eaton Children's Home just north of Paulding with Vincent Cantu, who runs the facility. Cantu provided a tour of the home and highlighted recent upgrades there.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn. He asked if stone adjacent to the OSU Extension Office could be refreshed by the time of the county fair in June. Commissioners told him this would be accomplished.
• passed a resolution authorizing a road agreement with Grover Hill Wind Farm LLC. This concerns roads in Latty Township impacted by a proposed wind farm near Grover Hill.
• approved two resolutions amending the 2021 county budget with $12,507.53 in additional appropriations.
• passed resolutions approving the appointment of Tim Bowley and Greg White to the Paulding County Vision Board.
• approved a resolution authorizing an amendment to the land lease agreement with American Tower Corporation for use of the county's E-911 tower on Fairground Drive. The term of use will be extended.
