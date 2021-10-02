PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners appointed an assistant dog warden and handled a number of miscellaneous topics during two recent regular sessions here.

Commissioners approved a resolution appointing Whitney Parrish assistant dog warden effective Sept. 22.

They also passed two resolutions concerning a senior center purchase made possible by coronavirus-related funds through a state community development block grant (CDBG).

One resolution supplements the county’s 2021 budget with $34,165 to purchase a home-delivered meal vehicle for the county senior center. A second resolution establishes a line item for the expense with $34,165 used to cover the expense.

The money came from the CARES Relief Act passed by the U.S. Congress last year.

Commissioners passed a resolution several weeks ago awarding a contract to Stykemain Chevrolet, Paulding, to purchase the vehicle for the senior center.

In other business, commissioners:

• approved a resolution authorizing a supplemental appropriation of $88,091.42 in the county’s infrastructure projects fund, as well as a resolution amending the 2021 county budget with $500 in the sheriff’s reserves fund.

• met with state auditors and several other county officials during the state’s post-audit exit conference.

• received an update from Tim Yenser, the county’s maintenance director.

• hosted a county board of tax revision meeting.

• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard for a legal update.

