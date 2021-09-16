PAULDING — A historic telephone in the Paulding County Courthouse here will be turned over to a local museum.
County commissioners granted permission during one of their recent regular sessions, honoring a request made by Kim Sutton, president of the John Paulding Historical Museum in Paulding. They also approved a contract for a wastewater improvement project in Cecil (see below).
The old telephone was located in the county courthouse attic.
Sutton explained Paulding County’s telephonic history to commissioners, going back to he local Snook family and their acquaintance with telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell. Family members testified on his behalf during a court hearing in the 1880s concerning Bell’s patent, according to Sutton.
Commissioners’ recent meeting minutes noted that Sutton told them the Snook family “became acquainted with Mr. Bell ... . In 1893 John S. Snook, who had been urged to do so by Alexander Bell, took out and received the grant and franchise to operate the Paulding Cooperative Telephone Company in Paulding in Paulding County. The official county phones were extended to businesses around the county square and then to individual homes.”
In another matter, commissioners approved a contract with Brenneman Excavating, Inc., Elida, to undertake a wastewater improvement project in Cecil.
The cost is $53,739.25 with a Paulding County revolving loan fund grant paying $53,769.25. The village will be responsible for the difference along with design costs by Wessler Engineering, Bluffton, according to Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO).
(That agency is involved because it helps administer state community development block grant money that seeds revolving loan funds.)
Brenneman was the low bidder among two contractors. The other was Dangler Excavating, LLC, Broughton, at $62,000.
Cecil’s septic tanks will be pumped and restored to regular maintenance while manholes also will be repaired and lines flushed, according to MVPO.
The project completion deadline is at the end of January.
On another front, Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers delivered his monthly report to commissioners, noting that he canceled the “Citizens Academy” this year.
The educational program was interrupted last year due to the coronavirus situation, and had been set for a return in 2020. However, Landers told commissioners that only six persons signed up when 10 or 12 are needed.
He indicated that he would consider bringing back the program next year.
Meanwhile, Landers reported that 71 inmates (57 male and 14 female) served 637 days in Paulding County Jail during August for an average stay of 11.2 days. Some 2,246 meals were served.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Belinda Miller and Cindy McCaffety of the Ohio Auditor’s Office to discuss the process for communities in “fiscal watch.” This designation allows the state auditor’s office to assist the affected community in addressing its financial issues. Paulding County’s Grover Hill was placed in a “state of fiscal emergency” in 2018 due to “a fund deficit and treasury deficiencies.”
• approved separate resolutions concerning an additional $96,000 appropriation to the county budget and $8,442.56 more for the county prosecutor’s fund.
• hosted the county land bank board’s monthly meeting.
