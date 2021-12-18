PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners have accepted terms of a national settlement with drug companies.
They approved an emergency resolution during a recent meeting accepting terms of the OneOhio opioid settlement with Janssen/Johnson & Johnson. The emergency designation allows the resolution to become law immediately.
Paulding County — like many local political subdivisions — is participating in the agreement through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Each will receive funds as part of the settlement.
According to the resolution adopted by commissioners, the agreement is “pursuant to the terms of the OneOhio MOU (memorandum of understanding).” It adds that “the reason for the emergency (designation) is to ensure prompt pursuit of funds to assist in abating the opioid epidemic throughout Ohio.”
In other business, commissioners:
• received the monthly Paulding County Jail report from Sheriff Jason Landers. He reported that during November the jail housed 67 inmates (50 males and 17 females) with an average stay of 12.9 days per person. Some 2,448 meals were served in the jail during the month.
• approved six resolutions amending, modifying or supplementing the 2021 county budget with $332,827.90 in additional appropriations. The two largest are $100,000 for a real estate assessment/contract services and $88,119.69 for infrastructure projects.
• discussed damage to the county children’s home roof from high winds last weekend with Corey Walker, director of the county job and family services department. Commissioners planned to contact the roof contractor about an insurance claim.
• approved a resolution executing a “target of opportunity” community development block grant for a project planned in Grover Hill. Grant funds will be used to turn the former Lions Club building there into a community center.
• met in executive session to discuss the sale or purchase of property with Tim Copsey, Paulding County’s economic development director. In open session, Copsey informed commissioners he met with students from Vantage Career Center to promote workforce development.
• met with Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel to discuss year-end budget matters and Board of Elections Director Brenda Crawford for an update.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
• met with the county’s maintenance director Tim Yenser, who informed them that remodeling at the former Fritz House — to be modified for county office space — has begun.
