CECIL — A Paulding County commissioner was found dead at his residence near here Monday.
Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers issued a press release Monday noting that Clint Vance, 30, died of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Vance’s body was discovered in a building at 17089 Paulding County Road 133 on the farm where he lived, according to Landers.
“This is a very sad day for a lot of people,” Landers stated, adding “the community will grieve in different ways, but the business of the county will continue.”
Commissioners meet in public session on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Landers explained that additional information is not expected to be released.
Normally, the sheriff would not issue a statement on a self-inflicted death, but because Vance was a public official, Landers told The Crescent-News that he felt the “best course of action” was to compose a press release “with the facts.”
The Paulding County commissioners office issued a statement Monday afternoon as well.
“It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our fellow Commissioner, Mr. Clint A. Vance,” the release stated. “We welcomed Commissioner Vance into our family in January of this year. Commissioner Vance wanted nothing more than to proudly serve the residents of Paulding County. At this time, we ask that you keep his family and friends close in prayer.”
As indicated above, Vance began the first year of his four-year term in January, winning a contested election in November. That had followed his victory in the April Republican primary, when he defeated an incumbent commissioner.
Previous to that, he had won a four-year term on the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education in November 2013, but lost a re-election bid in November 2017 before his election to one of the county’s three commissioner seats in 2020.
Outside his commissioner responsibilities, Vance also was a grain farmer.
He was a 2009 graduate of Paulding High School and a 2013 graduate of Ohio State University.
