As many local governments have done, Paulding County commissioners recognized Friday as Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Day, noting the organization’s creation 100 years ago on Sept. 25, 1920. Commissioners held a commemorative wreath-laying ceremony early Friday afternoon on the county courthouse lawn in Paulding. Here, the county’s veterans service officer, Jonathan Lichty, lays the wreath as veterans John Daeger (left) and Tim Baumle look on.
