PAULDING — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting on-line bidding for sale of real estate, foreclosures and tax sales.
According to the sheriff’s office, foreclosure sales have been online since April 1, 2021. Tax sales will be added to the online platform on Jan. 1, 2022.
House Bill 390 now requires all sales of this nature to be online, so RealAuction has been contracted with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services. For anyone interested in bidding, information about the process and services through RealAuction can be viewed at https://paulding.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov.
A deposit of $10.00 must be on account with RealAuction in order to bid and payment in full will no longer be required with tax sales.
According to the sheriff’s office, all sales will continue to be posted on the Paulding County Sheriff’s website (www.pauldingohsheriff.com) as information only. A link will be provided to proceed for registration and deposit requirements with RealAuction.
