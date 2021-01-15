PAULDING — If the Paulding Community Improvement Corporation were writing a script about the quest to repurpose vacant buildings, they might use the one that is unfolding for a pair of downtown structures here.
The buildings fronting East Perry Street — southeast of the courthouse square — had been void of any business use for years, but they are about to come to life with a coffee shop and bank branch planned (see related story). A press conference was held Thursday afternoon in the building built in 1888 at Perry and South Main streets to explain this story.
Both CIC President Dave Burtch and Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey were on hand for the event to explain the level of cooperation between their organizations in making things possible.
The buildings — along with a middle structure that was taken down this week — were purchased by the CIC in June 2019 for redevelopment purposes.
"We are the previous owners of this building and the two next door — the one that used to be next door — and the one on down from that, so we're very pleased to be a big part of this revitalization of our downtown," Burtch explained during Thursday's press conference.
He noted that the CIC — which buys and sells property for development — and the Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP) group — which runs downtown festivals — adopted eight pillars of community involvement in their mission statement to make possible projects like the one highlighted Thursday.
"We have taken a holistic approach toward revitalization ... but once we revitalize these buildings we need somebody to occupy them, and we know Walmart's not going to be coming into town anytime soon," Burtch added. "And so we develop entrepreneurs to fill these storefronts and businesses ... ."
During an interview Thursday with The Crescent-News he explained that the CIC originally had hoped to receive a state grant to help fix up the buildings, but this proved untenable because the grant required a 50/50 match.
"We didn't have 50% to match," he said.
But they did have a purpose.
"We purchased all three buildings to make sure someone else didn't buy and turn them into storage space," he said. "Historically, that's been a common application for downtown buildings. We wanted to stop that trend and make sure we got someone in there who was going to develop it and use it for retail — a restaurant or something productive."
Copsey was complimentary of the CIC's efforts, telling The Crescent-News Thursday that the organization's acquisition of the buildings in 2019 was "quite a (financial) risk for them."
The buildings each have long business histories, but not much recently.
The building at East Perry and South Main had been occupied for 30 or 40 years by the Masonic Lodge and/or Oddfellows, according to Burtch. After those groups left years ago, he said, the building hosted a dance studio and even an apartment.
Following the CIC's purchase, the building was used by the organization for office space or occasional events, Burtch explained, but nothing permanent.
The building further east — where the coffee shop plans to open — was last occupied by the Stykemain vehicle dealership, but that was years ago. And many years before that — in the very early 20th century — a bottle-making company is believed to have occupied the building, according to Burtch.
The middle building that was taken down also had been part of the Stykemain dealership.
According to Burtch, the CIC sold the middle structure for $1 to Mitch and Ashley Maibach, who plan to establish a coffee shop in one of the three buildings. They shared the demolition cost with The Union Bank Co., which will occupy the building at East Perry and South Main streets, Burtch indicated, while each business can now have drive-through service.
During Thursday's press conference Paulding Mayor Greg White, a CIC board member, said "this is exciting, I mean really exciting. ... a year and a half ago this was a dream, and that dream came through."
He thanked those involved for making it possible, and welcomed the Maibachs and Union Bank to town.
"We're excited to have you here and whatever we can do to make it go well for you please don't hesitate to ask," White said.
As Paulding County's economic development director for the past year, Copsey spoke about collaboration among all the officials and groups involved generally.
"We're all going to have to do things together," he said, noting that such cooperation aided in the effort to find Union Bank Co. a location in Paulding. "We were able to show him (Union Bank President Brian Young) and tell him immediately what was out there, what was available and expedite their thought process because if we delayed in time what are they going to do? They're going to look somewhere else."
Copsey drew praise from Burtch who noted how he has "generated some activity and some action" in the county during his time as director.
