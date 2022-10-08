PAULDING — The Paulding Chamber of Commerce is set to hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Grant’s Catering in Antwerp.
PAULDING — The Paulding Chamber of Commerce is set to hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Grant’s Catering in Antwerp.
This year’s theme will be “Denim and Diamonds.” Guests are encouraged to come dressed to impress in their best pair of jeans, participate in the meal and take the opportunity to network with fellow Chamber members and community members.
The Chamber will be presenting various awards to businesses, organizations and members of the community, which include the Milestone Award(s), the Golden Shovel Award(s), the Legacy Award, the Business Leader of the Year, and the Young Professional of the Year. Additionally, Memories by Tawnya will be present to take a complimentary, professional headshot for all attendees.
Nomination forms for the Legacy Award, the Business Leader of the Year and the Young Professional of the Year Award can be found on the Chamber website. Business Leader of the Year will be presented to an individual that has excelled within a leadership role in a member business.
This recipient may have acquired a long-term record of service or may have made one outstanding contribution that made a major impact in their business, industry and/or community.
The Legacy Award recognizes an individual in our community that has given their time and talent to build a better tomorrow. This individual does not have to work at a Chamber member business.
The Young Professional of The Year award shall be presented to an individual (ages 20-40) who is achieving a successful career and has made innovative contributions to their company/community. This individual has distinguished themselves as a future leader in the business/organization.
The deadline for nominations is Sept. 23. This year’s Paulding Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet is being sponsored by State Bank, The Gardens at Paulding, The Union Bank Company, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, Den Herder Funeral Home, Baughman Tile Company, First Financial Bank and Red Angel Pizza.
The annual banquet is open to the public. Tickets are $30 per person, and attendees can RSVP through the Chamber website — www.pauldingchamber.com — or by contacting Erica Noggle at 419-399-5215.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.