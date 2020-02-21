ANTWERP — As the village of Paulding gears up for its bicentennial, this year’s annual Paulding Chamber of Commerce banquet, held Thursday evening at Grant’s Catering, held a program on the chamber’s past, present and future.
The program was presented by chamber director Mikayla Pieper, who relied on a PowerPoint and library news archives to delve into the town’s past.
The chamber was organized in May 1941, when it was pitched as a new civic organization. It first included all area businesses, including farmers.
A news article written by an anonymous local resident praised the chamber as being not just another white collar organization and claimed that people were missing out if they believed it to be just for a select few.
Eighty-three members were initially brought into the new organization, with Margaret Sloan winning $5 in a slogan contest (her slogan was “The Friendly Hometown”).
Through the years, the business continued to grow, with 1981 president Bob Fessel noting, “People only get out of the chamber what they’re willing to put in.”
In the present, the group puts in a social media graphic to alert users of a new chamber member joining. The chamber has a number of different programs at present, including “In Your Shoes,” in which a chamber member becomes part of a member’s business for a day, and “Success in 60,” which is an educational series for chamber members in the form of a 60-minute program on different topics. Recent programs have included misconceptions of millennials and a self-defense course from the sheriff’s office.
Other programs include “Off the Clock,” which is held monthly and hosted by various places of business. Christmas time brings the “Shop the Square” program to encourage local shopping, and programs honoring Small Business Saturday.
Current chamber fundraisers include a chili cook-off (won in 2019 by First Presbyterian Church and in 2020 by Paulding United Methodist Church) and the golf outing (won last year by First Federal).
The present chamber has 170 members.
For the future, the organization plans to continue current programs and rely on social media, which Pieper considered vital; more member spotlights also are planned. A revamped “Leadership on the Go” program, where members will come to businesses and ask how they can be assisted, is also in the works.
At the meeting, chamber president Abby Hornish thanked event sponsors EDP Renewables, Natural Design and Graphics, State Bank, Cooper Farms, Baughman Tile, Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op, Paulding County Hospital, and Paulding Ace Hardware.
Introduced board members were vice president Greg White, secretary Naomi Nicely, treasurer Renee Boss, Lora Lyons, Lisa McClure, Jim States and Pieper. The membership unanimously re-elected Nicely to a second board term, and Lyons and McClure to their first.
Hornish noted the move of the chamber office this past year to a new office on the square, as well as the departure of Flat Rock Creek, which has become its own 501©(3) organization.
Milestone awards this year were presented to Grant’s Catering and Tri-County Roofing and Home Improvement (25 years), Ann’s Bright Beginnings and West Bend Printing and Publishing (15 years). The Golden Shovel Award for new businesses went to Growth Fitness 24-hour gym and Lafarge Holcim wind energy project.
The award for Outstanding Business of the Year went to Don and Perry’s Furniture Inc.
Individual awards went to Eric Jones of Paulding County Senior Center (Volunteer of the Year) and Lora Lyons of United Way of Paulding County, Antwerp Exchange Bank and Good Times Saloon. All award winners received plaques from the Chamber and proclamations from the offices of Rep. Bob Latta and Rep. Craig Riedel.
