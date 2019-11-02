PAULDING — The Paulding Chamber of Commerce and Paulding High School partnered with local business owners around the downtown square, and the Paulding County Courthouse to implement the first Walk the Block.
Students were split into groups and took a tour of the courthouse and also walked around the square and visited many businesses. The goal of the event was to not only highlight businesses, and the county’s history, but to educate and encourage kids to see the potential for future employment in Paulding.
Each business owner that participated shared some information about the business, the education or training they needed to attain their job, and future job opportunities within their business or realm of business. Many shared information on the building their business inhabits and some of the peaks and pits of being a business owner.
“Walk the Block and the concept behind it is something I wish I would have done in high school,” said Paulding Chamber director Mikayla Pieper. “So many kids walked out of a business and said, ‘I never knew that was there!’ ”
Bringing awareness to the businesses throughout the community is so vital for growth, especially when the amount of young adults returning back to Paulding after college is minimal. Showing high school students that there are viable jobs right here in Paulding, and some that don’t need a college degree is so important for the future of the town and business community.
Paulding High School has started Panther for Careers (PFC). Five students currently go out two periods a day to do an internship at local businesses. PHS also has increased the use of work release which allows students to schedule their classes earlier in the day in order to leave school early to work. PHS is hoping to expand programs like this. For more information on either of the PHS programs, contact PHS coordinator Shawn Brewer at 419-399-4656, ext. 1145.
