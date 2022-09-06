PAULDING — The Caring & Sharing Food Pantry here has raised more than $367,000 in its new building fundraising campaign, according to a press release issued by the organization Friday.
That represents nearly 70% of the initial budget estimated to be needed to construct a 3,900 square-foot building at 318 N. Walnut St. in Paulding.
It was a year ago that the plans for a new building were announced.
The new facility will include space for stock storage, client shopping, an office and a client enrichment space.
“We’re very excited about what we’ve been able to accomplish in the past year,” stated Laurie Barnes, the pantry board member leading the fundraising efforts. “Lots of people have helped us get this far. Thank you to everyone who has donated ideas, time, money and materials. We are very grateful.”
In the past month, fundraisers were held to help meet the goal.
This included the 127 Yard Sale. More than three tents and two garages full of items were donated to the pantry’s yard sale. Items for sale included clothes, housewares, home decor, books, games, toys furniture and Christmas decorations.
In addition, the Paulding County Carnegie Library donated items from its storage room. A local farmer donated a pickup truck full of sweet corn, and local crafters donated crocheted afghans, quilts and other handmade items. A group of 5th grade readers from Paulding Exempted Village Schools sold home baked items and cold drinks.
And the school-aged kids at “Little Sprouts” provided thank you signs for the sale. Food food pantry organizers offered a thank you to Art and Carol Razo for holding this event at their home.
In total, $4,200 was raised from sales and free-will donations.
The Woodbridge Campgrounds benefit weekend also helped raise. In August, Woodbridge held its annual fundraiser and dedicated the proceeds from a raffle of designer purses and the auction of high-end coolers to the food pantry, raising $1,600 for the building fund.
The following sponsors of this event funded the prizes: Jessica Simpson purse by Holly Wood & Vine Florals (won by Amanda Lennard); Dooney & Bourke bag by Animal Clinic of Paulding (won by Erica Reidel); Kate Spade bag by West Bend Printing & Publishing (won by Dianne Pittman), Yeti and Northface coolers by Fuel Good Energy, Keepsake Beads by EAW & Boutique and Woodbridge Campgrounds (won by Janice Smith and Dillon Shough).
“We know the final stretch of this fundraising journey will not be easy,” commented Barnes. “But we live in a community where the people are generous and truly care about making sure their neighbors have what they need.”
The Caring & Sharing Food Pantry serves the people of Paulding County and is committed to making food available to neighbors through the gifts of the community and the support of Feeding America and the West Ohio Food Bank.
Donations can be sent to the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry Building Fund in care of the Paulding County Area Foundation at 101 E. Perry St., Paulding, OH 45879.
For more information about the pantry, volunteering opportunities and an update on fundraising, follow the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry on Facebook. To contact the pantry, call (419) 399-9562 or email pauldingfoodpantry@gmail.com.
