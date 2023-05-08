Caring & Sharing Food Pantry board members recently received a check from John Paulding VFW Post 587 as part of the organization's fundraising efforts. Pictured, from left, are: John Daeger, Dan Wilder, Nova Saigo and Rita Diaz.
PAULDING — A fundraising thermometer for the Paulding Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund was posted last week on the county courthouse lawn here showing about 10% left to reach the fundraising goal.
The campaign, which started in April 2022 with the Sing into Spring concert, has generated nearly 90% of the budget for the new building with the help of the community and several special events.
The second annual Sing into Spring concert was hosted March 26 by St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paulding and raised more than $15,000 for the fund. Raffle items were donated by Gloria Craig, Paulding Putnam (Zoo tickets), Ann Shuherk and Steph's Cupcakes.
The John Paulding VFW Post 587 was the lead sponsor of the concert and donated $5,000. The Paulding Fraternal Order of Eagles also donated $1,000. Other sponsors included Paulding County Hospital; Dooley Funeral Home; Williamson Insurance; R.K. Brady Corp.; and Schlatter Plumbing, Heating and AC.
In addition, the Paulding Knights of Columbus sponsored a fish fry on April 14 that raised $3,200. This included a significant donation from the organization and volunteer time to prepare and serve the food.
According to a press release issued by the Caring & Sharing organization, over the past 12 months, financial donations have come from all corners of the county, totaling more than $505,000 to date.
"The mission of Caring & Sharing Food Pantry is to engage the local giving community and volunteers in helping us serve our neighbors and work against food insecurity in Paulding County," stated Marge Schlatter, the pantry board's treasurer. "We are so grateful for the many gifts and the broad community support of our work."
The new food pantry will be located at 318 N. Walnut Street in Paulding. Due to inflation, the fundraising goal has been adjusted to $560,000.
Construction planning is underway and is expected to begin this summer, according to the press release. Hartzog Construction has been selected as the general contractor for the project.
Additional 2023 fundraising events in the works will include the third annual Scott St. John Memorial Cruise-In from 5-8 p.m. on July 22. Caring & Sharing also will participate in the U.S. 127 Yard Sale Aug. 3-6 at First Presbyterian Church of Paulding.
Building fund donations can be sent in care of the Paulding County Area Foundation, 101 E. Perry St., Paulding, OH 45879.
For more information about the pantry, volunteering opportunities and fundraising activities, follow the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry on Facebook. The pantry also can be contacted at (419) 399-9562 or info@caring-and-sharing.org.
