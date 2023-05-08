Caring & Sharing

Caring & Sharing Food Pantry board members recently received a check from John Paulding VFW Post 587 as part of the organization's fundraising efforts. Pictured, from left, are: John Daeger, Dan Wilder, Nova Saigo and Rita Diaz.

 Photo courtesy of Laurie Barnes

PAULDING — A fundraising thermometer for the Paulding Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund was posted last week on the county courthouse lawn here showing about 10% left to reach the fundraising goal.


