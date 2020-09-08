• Paulding County
Car show:
The Paulding County Senior Center is hosting its 10th annual car show on Sept. 13 from 2-5 p.m. in downtown Paulding. Registration iss open at noon and closes at 4 p.m. for judging. The first 75 to register will get dash plaque and goodie bag. Winner plaques, door prizes, 50/50 and food will be available. All proceeds benefit the numerous programs at the senior center, such as meals and transportation. All motorized vehicles are welcome.
