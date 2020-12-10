PAULDING — The impact of 2020’s coronavirus situation is apparent on this village’s annual budget, approved by council Monday night.
This budget total is $7,410,780, and includes a general fund of $1,410,756. The latter is where the expected impact of 2020 is apparent.
Paulding Finance Director Zoe McMaster budgeted revenues conservatively to take into account the coronavirus’ observed and potential impact on business, which affects village income taxes.
The village has a 1% income tax for general revenue and a 0.1% tax — just approved by voters in April — for cemetery maintenance.
McMaster has budgeted a 30% decrease in income tax revenue for 2021 to be on the safe side. As income was expected to generate $1 million in 2020 — it had reached $944,998 by Nov. 27 — this projects revenue from the 1% tax at $700,000 next year. (Another $70,000 is expected to be brought in by the cemetery levy.)
“I’m expecting a 30% decrease,” she told The Crescent-News Wednesday. “If it goes past that I’ll be pleased. With everything going on it doesn’t look like it is going to get better.
“If they keep closing businesses ... it will cut into withholding taxes,” she added. “I’m expecting a lot of businesses not to have a profit next year. I just think it’s safer — let’s just go with 70%.”
If the reduced income tax numbers come to fruition, the village may have to use carry-over dollars to make ends meet. However, McMaster said the village is in good shape financially.
“Our budget is fine,” she said.
The village’s $1,410,756 is divided a number of ways.
The largest item is $875,000 in transfers from the general fund to other village departments or projects.
For example, some of this will go to parks maintenance and police operations, while funds also will be used for the installation of water and sewer lines next year on Gasser Road to improve an area recently annexed into the village, according to McMaster.
Next year’s budget figures may have to be tweaked a little more when it comes to water services.
Village council tabled a water rate increase ordinance Monday to allow for more discussion. McMaster indicated that the water fund may get “tight” if nothing is approved soon.
The village’s general fund includes these expenditures:
• transfers to other funds, $875,000.
• other general government, $137,100.
• mayor and administrative office, $72,000.
• income tax administration, $60,000.
• legislative activities, $56,656.
• park maintenance, $50,700.
• property tax collection public health services, $37,900.
• clerk-treasurer, $25,250.
• solicitor fees, $23,500.
• refuse collection and disposal, $17,000.
• property tax collection fees, $7,000.
• community planning and zoning, $6,450.
The majority of the village’s budget is outside the general fund, with water and sewer service, police services, debt service and street repair/maintenance among the largest expenses.
Remaining budget figures outside the general fund are:
• water fund, $1,176,400.
• sewer fund, $810,483.
• sewer separation debt service, $626,300.
• police, $550,450.
• sewer capital improvement, $501,000.
• street construction, maintenance and repair, $353,430.
• water plant debt service, $352,600.
• permissive motor vehicle license tax, $256,000.
• capital projects, $254,982.
• emergency medical services, $254,925.
• water capital improvement, $230,000.
• refuse collection and disposal, $161,700.
• parks capital improvement, $180,110.
• county permissive motor vehicle license tax, $109,390.
• cemetery, $104,550. The village’s new 0.1% income tax will provide the majority of revenue for this fund.
• state highway improvement, $92,800.
• pool maintenance levy, $81,682.
• fire levy, $41,500.
• police disability and pension, $16,900.
• water security deposits, $14,000.
• drug law enforcement, $4,500.
• indigent drivers alcohol trust, $4,200.
• police department continued professional training, $2,101.
