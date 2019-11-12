Paulding breakfast

Paulding Exempted Village Schools honored their veterans with a program on Friday with a breakfast, followed by a program by the high school choir, high school band, middle school student council and the Paulding elementary students. Many veterans and active duty military members attended the program, including Brad Burtch, pictured with his daughter, fifth-grader Isa Burtch.
