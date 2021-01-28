PAULDING — United Way of Paulding County has announced that the Paulding County Area Foundation has awarded a grant of $5,000 toward the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program.
Longtime supporters of the program and United Way, the Paulding County Area Foundation’s grant provides more than 3,300 books. In 2021, the United Way of Paulding County has 620 children actively participating in the program and is set to give out more than 7,400 books.
Since the inception of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Paulding County, United Way has helped more than 1,000 Paulding County children receive 23,000-plus free books. The concept of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is to encourage reading and learning in the formative years of children, no matter their socioeconomic status.
Any child, newborn up until their fifth birthday, who lives in Paulding County, is eligible for the program. Register your child through the United Way of Paulding County, or online through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library at www.imaginationlibrary.com or www.ohioimaginationlibrary.org and your child will start receiving a free book every month.
Dolly Parton was inspired to start the program after watching her father struggle due to illiteracy. Once Dolly Parton learned the average dropout rate of her local community high school, she knew she needed to reach children at an early age by providing them a great foundation of literacy. What started as a program for her local community has now spread globally. Today, 150 million books are mailed out each month to five different countries and 150 million children are currently benefiting from this influential program.
In 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine decided to join Parton’s efforts by launching Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. The goal was to get every county participating in the program and by the end of 2020, Dewine had reached his goal.
