PAULDING — The Paulding County Area Foundation has announced the recipients of various Wayne Trace exclusive scholarships.
The $1,000 Brian Myers Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Morgan Hefner, daughter of Lindsay Timm and Jesse Hefner. Hefner will be attending The Ohio State University-ATI to study agribusiness.
The Deb Haney Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was equally divided between two deserving students. The first recipient was Gabrielle Donis-Jackson, daughter of Chasity Jackson and Reyes Donis. Donis-Jackson plans to attend Purdue Fort Wayne to study early childhood education. The second recipient was Joseph Munger, son of Emily and James Munger. Munger plans to attend Bowling Green State University to study sports medicine. Munger was also awarded the Hey Buddy Scholarship.
The Tammy Gibson Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Emma Crosby, daughter of Angela and Chad Crosby. Crosby plans to attend Grace College to study environmental studies.
The Robbie Seffernick Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Bryce Rosswurm, the son of Amy and Bruce Rosswurm will be attending Owens Community College to become a John Deere technician.
