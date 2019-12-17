PAULDING — Village council here approved increased water rates for next year, as well as the 2020 budget during its last meeting of the year Monday evening.
An ordinance approved after a first reading and the suspension of procedural rules repeals the previous water-rate ordinance (1557-18) and adopts new legislation (1576-19). Effectively, the ordinance increases rates by 9% next year, council having determined that a discretionary 3% hike by the village administrator is not sufficient to meet expenses.
During council’s Dec. 2 meeting, Councilman Randy Daeger noted that “the cost of new water filters for the water plant have been higher than expected. Cost of day-to-day operations has increased. To meet these demands and others, it was decided by the utility committee to increase the water rates by 9% to get the village through the increased financial demands in the water department. On the average water bill, this would mean an increase of $1.90 per month.”
Also Monday, council approved the third and final reading of its 2020 budget ordinance.
The largest expenditures in the $7.28 million budget, with 2019 adopted spending amounts in parenthesis, include: income tax fund, $1,014,100 ($880,100); wastewater separation, $1,000,000 ($4,164,000); water, $872,550 ($843,350); general fund, $680,125 ($641,600); sewer, $613,950 ($563,500); sewer separation capital improvement, $581,100 ($571,100); police, $527,625 ($427,225); water treatment plant capital improvement, $419,000 ($393,200); street construction, $325,200 ($234,100); water capital improvement, $245,200 ($295,100); EMS fund, $168,800 ($139,000); solid waste fund, $166,550 ($155,250); fire levy, $108,000 ($108,000); sewer capital improvement, $103,900 ($103,200); street light levy, $86,500 ($86,000); pool maintenance, $76,700 ($69,740); Paulding County Firefighters Association fund, $72,750 ($72,650).
Later, Solicitor Harvey Hyman swore in new council member Lois Beamer, as well as re-elected member Dan Workman and Mayor-elect Greg White. The village’s former mayor not that long ago, White will replace Greg Reinhart, who chose not to seek re-election after one term.
Beamer, Workman and White will begin four-year terms in January.
Reinhart told council it was a “pleasure” to have served as mayor, even though sometimes he “banged heads” with council members.
“One commissioner told me if you don’t stir the pot every now and then the beans burn,” added Reinhart, saying he wished “nothing but good luck for the village. I mean it’s a great place to live, truly is.”
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an ordinance amending the 2019 budget to reflect a reduction of $905,760 compared to what was originally appropriated. Increases of $280,000 in the income tax fund and $195,000 in the water capital improvement funds were noted, but these were more than offset by a reduction of $1,664,000 in the wastewater sewer separation fund.
• passed a resolution allowing the purchase of supplies for 2020. Street maintenance materials, water chemicals, piping, vehicles, traffic control equipment and fire hydrants are among the supplies.
• approved the transfer of $2,143.75 from the income tax fund to the Paulding County Firefighters Association fund, $58,558.87 from the income tax fund to the general fund and $19,519.59 from the income tax fund to the capital improvement fund.
• passed a motion to pay village bills.
• briefly discussed the possibility of additional legislation concerning dogs and cats which soil areas in the downtown area. Hyman indicated that a comprehensive modification of existing legislation may be the strategy employed.
• learned from Administrator Dale Goebel that a project on Ohio 111 within the village will begin Jan. 6 with the lining of sewers. By the end of January or early February the project will reach Wayne Street, he indicated. Goebel said the project was delayed (from November) because the street can’t be paved immediately and the contractor didn’t want to maintain the trench all winter.
• heard Reinhart suggest having water chemicals bid out by contract in the future.
• received Reinhart’s EMS report for November, showing 70 calls and 63 total patients. Calls for the year totaled 648 with 618 patients.
• scheduled meetings of the utility and street committees beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
