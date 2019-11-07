NAPOLEON — Farm equipment dealership Paul Martin & Sons is building a new, and much larger, facility, and ground was broken at the 11-acre site Tuesday morning.
While the company’s current location at 14854 County Road U offers 3,000 square feet of office space, shop space and parts storage, the new facility — which will be located next to Pampered Pet Bed and Biscuit in the 600 block of American Road — will be almost quadruple the size, at 11,200 square feet.
“This project does not happen without the help and support of many people, businesses and organizations in the area,” said Doug Martin, who co-owns the company with business partner Ted Stover.
The company was founded in 1988 by Martin’s father, Paul Martin, who built his first dealership next to the Martin family home.
“Dad ran his business with honesty and integrity, building a solid, loyal customer base,” Doug said. “When I came back to our family’s business in 2006, I quickly recognized that strong customer base Dad had built.
“It has taken a lot of hard work from myself and Ted to continue this business’ growth and to maintain relationships that had been built over the years. But the ability to create that growth was there because of my dad and his hard work.”
Doug also thanked company employees and family members, Mike Schnitkey of Farmers and Merchants State Bank, the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), city leadership, customers and Jeff Smith and Justin Groll of Rupp/Rosebrock Inc.
“We began the process of pricing and planning a building with Jeff nearly 10 years ago,” Doug said. “We knew that this place was where we would be one day, but we waited until the time was right.”
Doug said he expects the new facility will serve as a “launch pad” for continued growth.
“There were a lot of moving parts to get this done the right way,” Doug said. “Throughout it all, we were welcomed with an open door at the city’s offices. I believe in the sincerity of this city in wanting to help businesses come here and succeed.”
Paul Martin & Sons salesman Eric Wiemken offered a prayer before the first shovelful of dirt was turned.
Doug said he expects to host a grand opening celebration at the new facility next summer.
