Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Misti Simonin, Paulding, to Steven Simonin, Grover Hill. Divorce.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC, Columbus, vs. Russ Laukhuf, Haviland. Money judgment.
St. Joseph Health System, address unavailable, vs. Billy Mills, address unavailable. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Ronald Rohdy, Paulding, vs. Clara Rohdy, Paulding. Divorce granted.
PNC Bank National Association, Miamisburg, vs. Matthew and Stephanie Hull, Paulding. Notice of voluntary dismissal filed.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Timothy Jr. and Julie Font, Green Edge Properties LLC, Paulding; Roger and Patricia Eckart, Penrose, N.C.; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Complaint dismissed without prejudice.
Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Chelsea Zeedyk, Cecil. Plaintiff granted $24,520.35 judgment.
Ally Financial Inc., Detroit, vs. Dawn and Charles McCrory, Paulding. Order of garnishment of personal earnings terminated.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Mary and Sidney McMillan, Defiance. Complaint dismissed without prejudice.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Linda Perna and any unknown spouse, Defiance. Sale confirmed.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Christina West and Thomas West to Christina West, Sec. 27, 2 acres.
Antwerp Village —
June Temple to Someday Properties, LLC, part lot 1, Daggett Third Add.
Paulding Township —
John and Cynthia Scheele to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 21, 78.52 acres, Sec. 20, 40 acres, easements.
Scott Allen to Austin Bortel, Sec. 16, lots 13-14, Noneman Melody Acres.
Patricia Bissell, et al, to Charles Dugan and Sharon Dugan, Sec. 16, lot 6, Noneman Melody Acres.
Paulding Village —
Bonnie Griffiths, trustee, to Eathon Coughlin, lot 22-part lot 23, Noneman Second Add.
Jamie Varner and Kristina Varner to Joshua Sinn and Riley Hart, Sec. 12, part railroad right of way map 82-1-A outlots.
Matthew and Stephanie Hull to Matthew Hull Sr., Noneman North Side Allot., lot 19.
Oakwood Village —
Stanley Baker to Royal Woolbright Jr., lot 25 original plat.
Washington Township —
Carolyn Pruden, life estate, to Christopher Pruden, et al, Sec. 27, 8 acres; Sec. 29, 37.52 acres; Sec. 4, 55 acres; Sec. 17, 13.767 acres.
Carolyn Pruden, life estate to Patrick Pruden, et al, Sec, 17, 94.363 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
B&C Ross Rentals LLC to Jeffery and Candace Lands, Sec. 26, Kinkade's Second Add., lot 1.
