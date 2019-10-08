PAULDING — Paulding Mayor Greg Reinhart asked for a decision Monday night about the possibility of establishing a downtown refreshment district in his village, but there was little interest among councilmen in proceeding.
That topic was one of several handled by a council during a busy night when it also passed an ordinance restricting farm animals inside village limits (see related story on page A1).
Reinhart noted that Defiance’s new downtown outdoor refreshment area (DORA) — which allows the consumption of alcoholic beverages in special cups in public areas — has worked well. He asked council to move forward on the idea or kick it to the curb.
Most councilmen who spoke about the matter weren’t supportive.
“Anybody that’s ever mentioned it to me has not been positive,” said Councilman Dan Workman. “The people that have mentioned it to me are not in favor of it.”
“I’m trying to figure out what the need would be,” questioned Councilman Barb Rife.
“To help the businesses survive downtown,” responded Reinhart.
Later, Rife said her vote would be no.
With the lack of support, Reinhart let the matter rest, and council shelved the idea.
Also Tuesday, Peter Niagu from the Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative updated council on a recent project to build two signs welcoming visitors to Paulding. They would be located on the east side of U.S. 127 near the northern and southern corporation limits.
Niagu indicated that the co-op’s hope was to pay for the signs’ installation, and then let the village take over the signs thereafter.
However, council did not commit to the project — in the works for about a year, according to Niagu — as there are some concerns about property ownership, as well as liability in the event of a vehicle crash.
Village solicitor Harvey Hyman said he would seek to have the liability, insurance and setback concerns addressed first.
The proposal will be revisited at council’s next meeting on Oct. 21 as the co-op would like to install the four-foot by eight-foot signs by December — before it turns too cold, according to Niagu.
On another front, Rife reported on council’s recent buildings and grounds committee meeting. One topic was the possibility of asking village voters to approve a 0.1% income tax increase for cemetery work.
“We are determining what the tax monies will be used for at the cemeteries and the cost of the projects to be done,” said Rife, adding that potential projects include straightening stones, continuing to refurbish the mausoleum, drainage, tree removal and maintenance items.
The buildings and grounds committee will discuss the issue further at 3 p.m. Oct. 15.
If council proceeds with the tax proposal, officials are considering its placement on the March 2020 ballot. The related filing deadline is Dec. 18.
In a related matter, council approved Rife’s committee report which included a recommendation to contract with Tawa Mulch and Landscape Supply, Findlay, to grind up and haul away brush behind the cemetery, and fix some low spots.
The proposed cost is $12,812.
In other non-legislative business:
• village administrator Dale Goebel noted that an apartment building owned by Hacker Combs Jr. passed a final inspection on Sept. 23. The building — located in the 100 block of West Perry Street — shares a wall with the Past Time Cafe, owned by Mike Iler. The two owners have been at loggerheads due to a previous cockroach infestation in the building.
• Randy Gasser of the U.S. Census Bureau met with council to address concerns about hiring Census workers. He said Paulding County needs 131 workers, but only 30 have applied, while 24 are eligible. Qualifying workers can earn $16 per hour, he said, with flexible hours, and must be signed up by Jan. 30.
• Reinhart set trick or Treat night in Paulding from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
• council approved a motion allowing the former Stykemain building to be painted gray with white trim.
• council scheduled a street utility committee meeting for 1 p.m. today to discuss Wall Street’s reconstruction.
• Reinhart reported that Noah Nicelley, Christian Munoz and Randall Richards have applied as volunteer firefighters.
• council approved a motion assessing Brandon and Elecia Wobler for $407.19 in water and sewer charges.
• Councilman David Burtch noted that Paulding will be hosting a statewide entrepreneur training program for about 100 high school students on Nov. 15-16. A training session will be available on Nov. 14 for adults interested in becoming entrepreneur coaches, he said.
• Hyman informed council that a nationwide class action opiate settlement might provide Paulding with funds to reimburse first responders for opiate-related costs, but not for a couple years. He said the village had the option of opting out of the settlement. Council approved a motion to not opt-out.
• council approved a motion asking that the Ohio Department of Transportation lower the speed limit on West Wayne Street (Ohio 111) from 50 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour.
• Reinhart provided council with the monthly EMS report, showing that calls totaled 47 in September, with 34 patients transported.
• council met in executive discussion to discuss personnel.
