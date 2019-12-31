COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers who intend to celebrate the New Year’s holiday to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. The patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.
The New Year’s holiday reporting period began Tuesday at midnight and ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.
“There are many options to get home safely,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Planning ahead before you go out is not only the smart thing to do, it’s the right thing to do.”
Eleven fatal crashes killed 12 people during the four-day 2018-19 New Year’s holiday reporting period. Seven of those crashes and fatalities were OVI related. Of the nine fatalities in which safety belts were available, seven were unbelted.
During last year’s reporting period, the patrol made 458 arrests for OVI. Last year’s reporting period ran from Dec. 28-Jan. 1.
“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to enforcing Ohio’s OVI laws,” said Col. Richard Fambro. “We can’t fight the battle against impaired driving on our own — we need your commitment to make our roads safe. You can help us save lives and make our roads safer when you designate a sober driver.”
The patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements. Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the patrol by calling #677.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.