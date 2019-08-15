COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive sober. During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.
Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver. In 2018, there were 13,364 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 402 deaths and 7,811 injuries.
“Our focus is removing impaired drivers from our roadways and educating motorists of the dangers it presents,” said Lt. Tim Grigsby, Lima post commander. “We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways.”
Of those OVI-related crashes, 54 percent of at fault drivers were between 21-39 years old, while 67 percent were male. In 2018, troopers arrested 26,614 drivers for OVI.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over reporting period began Aug. 14 and run through Sept. 2.
Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the patrol. For a complete statistical breakdown of impaired driving in Ohio, visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/OVI_Bulletin.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.