According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, vehicle defects contributed to an increase of fatal crashes from 2017-19. Brake failures and tire blowouts were the most common causes cited in vehicle defect-related crashes.
From 2017-19, there were 6,409 crashes in Ohio caused by a vehicle defect. This includes 31 fatal crashes which resulted in 35 deaths on Ohio’s roadways. A blown tire was the leading cause in 42% of fatal crashes involving vehicle defects.
“All drivers can play a role in preventing crashes on our roadways,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “One of the easiest ways is to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy.”
Older vehicles were involved in the majority of vehicle defect-related crashes. Vehicles from model years 1999-2008 accounted for 56% of crashes involving defective equipment. Vehicles from model years 2009-18 were involved in 24% of vehicle defect-related crashes.
“Each of these crashes could have been prevented,” Lt. Bob Ashenfelter, Defiance commander said. “You can help in making our roads safer by performing routine maintenance on your vehicle.”
The patrol reminds you to call #677 when you see unsafe motorists driving on Ohio roads.
