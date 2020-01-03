COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting four deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2019-20 New Year holiday, according to provisional statistics. Two fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available and one was OVI-related.

The two-day reporting period began at midnight Dec. 31 and ran through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1. This is lower than the four-day reporting period last year, when 12 fatalities were reported.

Troopers made 2,196 traffic enforcement contacts, including 121 OVI arrests, 48 distracted driving and 278 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers. A statistical analysis of the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYear2020_PIO.pdf.

