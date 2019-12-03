COLUMBUS — According to provisional statistics, 15 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from Nov. 27, at midnight until Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m., 15 people were killed in 13 fatal crashes. In 2018, seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes.
Of the 15 killed, two were pedestrians, two were not wearing a safety belt, and two involved impaired driving.
“The lack of safety belt usage remains a significant problem,” said Col. Richard Fambro, patrol superintendent. “Wearing a safety belt remains the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your friends from being severely hurt or killed in a crash.”
Troopers arrested 389 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 172 for drugs. Troopers also issued 1,002 safety belt and 89 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 2,518 motorists.
