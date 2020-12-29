COLUMBUS — Provisional statistics released today show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the two previous years.

During the four-day reporting period, from Dec. 24, at midnight until Dec. 27 at noon, nine people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Sixty-six percent of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing an available safety belt. Using a safety belt remains the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash, noted law enforcement.

Troopers removed 142 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of 137% compared to last year. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.

Twelve people were killed in 2019, which ran from Dec. 23-25. In 2018, there were 11 people were killed, which ran from Dec. 21-25.

Load comments