This month, thousands of Ohio school children will be heading back to school. For many of these students, their day starts and ends by riding a school bus. The safety of the students riding to and from school and to school-sanctioned events is top priority.
From 2016-18, 3,962 traffic crashes involved school buses in Ohio. During this time, four fatal crashes occurred killing four and injuring 1,268. None of those killed were on a school bus.
“Safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers and motorists,” said Lt. Bob Ashenfelter, commander of the Defiance post. “Motorists should always exercise caution while children are boarding and exiting school buses.”
As the buses return to the roadways, the patrol has a few reminders: Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed, and cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving. The patrol also reminds motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for school bus stops.
Every bus used to transport students is inspected before the beginning of the school year and once randomly during the year. From 2016-18, the patrol performed 121,876 inspections.
