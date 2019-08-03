As thousands of Ohio children return to school this month, the Defiance Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is reminding motorists of the importance of bus safety.
“Safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers and motorists,” said Lt. Robert Ashenfelter, commander of the Defiance Post. “Motorists should always exercise caution while children are boarding and exiting school buses.”
From 2016-18, there were 3,962 traffic crashes involving school buses in Ohio. During this time, four fatal crashes occurred, and another 1,268 people were injured. None of those killed were on a school bus.
Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed, and cannot resume driving until the bus begins moving.
Patrol is also reminding motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for school bus stops.
School buses are required to be inspected twice a year to ensure the bus is operating properly. Every bus used to transport students is inspected before the school year begins, and once randomly during the year.
From 2016-18, Ohio Highway Patrol performed 121,876 inspections.
For a statistical breakdown of school bus inspections, crashes and passing stopped school bus violations, visit statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/School_Bus_Bulletin_2019.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.