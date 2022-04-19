For the second time in less than eight months, an officer from Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post has been involved in a significant vehicle crash that he did not cause.
Sgt. Fernando Chavez, 47, Defiance, sustained minor injuries along with the driver of the second vehicle, a 16-year-old girl whose name was not provided by the Highway Patrol, following a crash in Paulding County around 7:11 a.m. Tuesday.
Both were transported to a local hospital, according to Lt. Rustun Schack, commander of the Defiance post, but both are okay.
Schack informed The Crescent-News that the teen was driving a car westbound on County Road 138, about three miles west of Charloe, when she pulled from a stop sign at Ohio 637 and into the path of a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Chavez, causing a collision.
The Explorer is a Highway Patrol vehicle, and struck the side of the girl's vehicle, Schack indicated.
Further details were unavailable Tuesday while the crash remained under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Chavez survived a much more serious crash in September while stopped on the shoulder of U.S. 24 near Defiance after detaining a driver for a speeding violation.
That crash occurred on Sept. 4, 2021 in the westbound lanes of U.S. 24, west of Independence Road. Chavez's parked cruiser was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Justin Johnson, 28, 804 Gibson St.
Johnson's father, Steven Johnson, 52, Bryan, a front-seat passenger in the pickup, was killed in the collision.
Justin Johnson suffered serious injures and was flown to a hospital in Toledo while Chavez sustained non life-threatening injuries, was treated at a Defiance hospital and was off work for a brief period before returning shortly thereafter.
