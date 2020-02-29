PORTAGE — A Fremont woman was seriously injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash near here in Wood County.
Jean Heckert, 43, Fremont, sustained serious injuries and was taken by Wood County EMS to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, where a condition update was unavailable.
According to troopers of Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post, at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday on I-75 in Portage Township, a northbound van driven by Heckert was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Carol Scott, 30, Napoleon, that failed to maintain assured clear distance.
Heckert’s vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway into the median, while Scott’s vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation at this time.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by Hancock EMS and Wood County EMS/Fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.