VAN WERT — Ohio State Highway Patrol selected a Williams County man as the 2019 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert post.
Radio dispatcher Patrick Bowsher has been selected the 2019 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert dispatch center. Bowsher joined the Ohio Highway Patrol in 1997 and has served at the Defiance and Van Wert dispatch centers. He is a graduate of Edgerton High School.
Bowsher, 54, was honored in recognition of his outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Bowsher based on his technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.
Bowsher and his family reside in Williams County.
Trooper Austin Adams, 24, was chosen as Trooper of the Year. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert post, chose Adams based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Adams joined the Ohio Highway Patrol in 2016 as a member of the 161st class. Originally from Willshire, Adams is a graduate of Parkway High School. Adams serves as a field training officer and also has been awarded the patrol’s physical fitness award. Adams resides in Auglaize County.
Both Adams and Bowsher are in contention for district and state honors as Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year. Those honors will be announced at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.